April 25: high 59, low 36, precip. 0.00
April 26: high 68, low 29, precip. 0.00
April 27: high 67, low 39, precip. 0.00
April 28: high 74, low 32, precip. 0.00
April 29: high 79, low 36, precip. 0.00
April 30: high 81, low 40, precip. 0.00
May 1: high 82, low 42, precip. 0.00
May 2: high 79, low 38, precip. 0.00
May 3: high 78, low 40, precip. 0.00
May 4: high 63, low 37, precip. 0.05
May 5: high 59, low 38, precip. 0.01
May 6: high 59, low 38, precip. 0.04
May 7: high 52, low 33, precip. 0.05
May 8: high 61, low 28, precip. 0.01
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 2.20 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 3,350, minimum flow 657
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 70 n Low 43
Sunny
Saturday
High 72 n Low 43
Sunday
High 75 n Low 47
