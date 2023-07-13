June 27: high 73, low 44, precip. 0.00
June 28: high 72, low 46, precip. trace
June 29: high 81, low 45, precip. 0.00
June 30: high 88, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 1: high 91, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 2: high 90, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 3: high 89, low 49, precip. 0.00
July 4: high 81, low 47, precip. 0.01
July 5: high 84, low 44, precip. 0,00
July 6: high 84, low 48, precip. trace
July 7: high 86, low 49, precip. trace
July 8: high 88, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 9: high 92, low 49, precip. trace
July 10: high 95, low 57, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.64 inches
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 1,750, minimum flow 1,110
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 86 n Low 52
Sunny
Saturday
High 89 n Low 58
Sunday
High 93 n Low 58
