July 11: high 88, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 12: high 90, low 49, precip. 0.00
July 13: high 87, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 14: high 90, low 54, precip. 0.00
July 15: high 92, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 16: high 100, low 55, precip. 0.00
July 17: high 91, low 58, precip. trace
July 18: high 93, low 49, precip. 0.00
July 19: high 94, low 48, precip. 0.00
July 20: high 92, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 21: high 95, low 52, precip. 0.00
July 22: high 100, low 54, precip. 0.00
July 23: high 99, low 58, precip. trace
July 24: high 88, low 56, precip. trace
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.73 inches
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 1,090 cfs, minimum flow 765 cfs
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 90 n Low 57
Sunny
Saturday
High 92 n Low 57
Sunday
High 92 n Low 56
