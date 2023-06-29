June 6: high 75, low 49, precip. 0.02
June 7: high 79, low 48, precip. trace
June 8: high 66, low 52, precip. 0.15
June 9: high 74, low 50, precip. trace
June 10: high 77, low 43, precip. 0.05
June 11: high 75, low 51, precip. 0.00
June 12: high 75, low 48, precip. 0.04
June 13: high 75, low 52, precip. 0.19
June 14: high 73, low 49, precip. 0.00
June 15: high 66, low 42, precip. 0.00
June 16: high 75, low 40, precip. 0.00
June 17: high 68, low 49, precip. trace
June 18: high 66, low 43, precip. 0.02
June 19: high 66, low 41, precip. 0.00
June 20: high 61, low 33, precip. trace
June 21: high 63, low 34, precip. 0.00
June 22: high 75, low 33, precip. 0.00
June 23: high 67, low 42, precip. trace
June 24: high 76, low 41, precip. trace
June 25: high 74, low 42, precip. trace
June 26: high 76, low 49, precip. 0.11
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.63 inches
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 3,230, minimum flow 1,680
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 82 n Low 56
Sunny
Saturday
High 85 n Low 56
Sunday
High 87 n Low 55
