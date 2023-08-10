July 25: high 89, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 26: high 92, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 27: high 93, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 28: high 93, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 29: high 91, low 49, precip. 0.00
July 30: high 93, low 57, precip. 0.00
July 31: high 94, low 48, precip. 0.00
Aug. 1: high 94, low 49, precip. 0.00
Aug. 2: high 87, low 56, precip. 0.00
Aug. 3: high 84, low 55, precip. 0.00
Aug. 4: high 74, low 56, precip. 0.01
Aug. 5: high 78, low 51, precip. 0.04
Aug. 6: high 72, low 46, precip. 0.00
Aug. 7: high 75, low 45, precip. 0.30
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 5.17 inches
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 765 cfs, minimum flow 587 cfs
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 84 n Low 53
Sunny
Saturday
High 86 n Low 55
Sunday
High 85 n Low 56
