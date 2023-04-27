April 4: high 37, low 26, precip. trace
April 5: high 39, low 22, precip. 0.00
April 6: high 45, low 16, precip. 0.00
April 7: high 49, low 20, precip. 0.00
April 8: high 54, low 27, precip. 0.00
April 9: high 62, low 27, precip. 0.00
April 10: high 68, low 31, precip. 0.00
April 11: high 67, low 37, precip. 0.00
April 12: high 58, low 33, precip. 0.00
April 13: high 44, low 25, precip. trace
April 14: high 46, low 24, precip. 0.00
April 15: high 53, low 22, precip. 0.00
April 16: high 65, low 28, precip. 0.00
April 17: high 59, low 31, precip. 0.00
April 18: high 43, low 25, precip. 0.07
April 19: high 45, low 19, precip. 0.00
April 20: high 46, low 21, precip. 0.00
April 21: high 49, low 30, precip. 0.0t
April 22: high 52, low 32, precip. 0.00
April 23: high 60, low 25, precip. trace
April 24: high 50, low 35, precip. 0.09
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 2.13 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 821, minimum flow 507
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 63 n Low 40
Mostly sunny
Saturday
High 71 n Low 42
Sunny
Sunday
High 69 n Low 42
