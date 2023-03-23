March 7: high 29, low 0, precip. 0.00
March 8: high 30, low 6, precip. trace
March 9: high 30, low 6, precip. trace
March 10: high 38, low 12, precip. 0.50
March 11: high 33, low 6, precip. 0.00
March 12: high 34, low -1, precip. 0.00
March 13: high 42, low 13, precip. trace
March 14: high 45, low 34, precip. 0.01
March 15: high 40, low 21, precip. 0.03
March 16: high 38, low 15, precip. 0.00
March 17: high 37, low 14, precip. 0.00
March 18: high 41, low 14, precip. 0.00
March 19: high 41, low 14, precip. 0.00
March 20: high 35, low 28, precip. 0.11
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 1.44 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 455, minimum flow 336
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 39 n Low 20
Chance of snow
Friday
High 32 n Low 14
Snow
Saturday
High 30 n Low 13
Partly sunny
