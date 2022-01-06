Weather Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 21: high 46, low 24, precip. 0.00Dec. 22: high 43, low 20, precip. 0.00Dec. 23: high 40, low 30, precip. 0.08 Dec. 24: high 32, low 15, precip. traceDec. 25: high 32, low 17, precip. 0.01Dec. 26: high 30, low 19, precip. 0.05Dec. 27: high 22, low 6, precip. traceDec. 28: high 18, low 3, precip. 0.00Dec. 29: high 19, low -1, precip. 0.06Dec. 30: high 28, low -5, precip. 0.00Dec. 31: high 22, low -6, precip. traceJan. 1: high 12, low -12, precip. 0.00Jan. 2: high 17, low 1, precip. 0.00Jan. 3: high 39, low -3, precip. 0.04Total precipitation Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021 — 4.72 inches Total precipitation since Jan. 1, 2022 — 0.04 of an inchSALMON RIVERUSGS 132965000 below the Yankee Forkmaximum flow 445, minimum flow 346Three-day forecastThursdayHigh 42 n Low 2780% chance of snowFridayHigh 42 n Low 2360% chance of snowSaturdayHigh 34 n Low 9Mostly clear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Three-day Fork Precipitation Meteorology Salmon River Snow Usgs Forecast Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls dairyman looks after cattle and charter schools Getting INL to net-zero carbon emissions by 2031? Audacious but doable 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont boys take down Sugar-Salem Fackrell, Beth Murdoch, Dave Gilstrap, Samuel Weeks, Melvin Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.