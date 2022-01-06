Dec. 21: high 46, low 24, precip. 0.00

Dec. 22: high 43, low 20, precip. 0.00

Dec. 23: high 40, low 30, precip. 0.08

Dec. 24: high 32, low 15, precip. trace

Dec. 25: high 32, low 17, precip. 0.01

Dec. 26: high 30, low 19, precip. 0.05

Dec. 27: high 22, low 6, precip. trace

Dec. 28: high 18, low 3, precip. 0.00

Dec. 29: high 19, low -1, precip. 0.06

Dec. 30: high 28, low -5, precip. 0.00

Dec. 31: high 22, low -6, precip. trace

Jan. 1: high 12, low -12, precip. 0.00

Jan. 2: high 17, low 1, precip. 0.00

Jan. 3: high 39, low -3, precip. 0.04

Total precipitation Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021 — 4.72 inches

Total precipitation since Jan. 1, 2022 — 0.04 of an inch

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 445, minimum flow 346

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 42 n Low 27

80% chance of snow

Friday

High 42 n Low 23

60% chance of snow

Saturday

High 34 n Low 9

Mostly clear

