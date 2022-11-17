Nov. 1: high 64, low 29, precip. 0.00
Nov. 2: high 48, low 18, precip. trace
Nov. 3: high 38, low 13, precip. 0.00
Nov. 4: high 46, low 28, precip. 0.00
Nov. 5: high 48, low 25, precip. 0.08
Nov. 6: high 45, low 17, precip. 0.00
Nov. 7: high 39, low 23, precip. 0.30
Nov. 8: high 36, low 24, precip. 0.04
Nov. 9: high 30, low 23, precip. 0.13
Nov. 10: high 30, low 6, precip. 0.00
Nov. 11: high 23, low 2, precip. 0.00
Nov. 12: high 23, low 3, precip. 0.00
Nov. 13: high 27, low 4, precip. 0.00
Nov. 14: high 25, low 2, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 5.87 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 583, minimum flow 374
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 25 n Low 1
Cloudy
Friday
High 20 n Low 2
Sunny
Saturday
High 26 n Low 7
