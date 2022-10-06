Sept. 13: high 68, low 51, precip. 0.20
Sept. 14: high 73, low 51, precip. 0.00
Sept. 15: high 61, low 48, precip. 0.03
Sept. 16: high 70, low 44, precip. trace
Sept. 17: high 66, low 38, precip. 0.00
Sept. 18: high 73, low 36, precip. 0.01
Sept. 19: high 81, low 40, precip. 0.00
Sept. 20: high 78, low 41, precip. trace
Sept. 21: high 74, low 47, precip. 0.05
Sept. 22: high 63, low 39, precip. 0.00
Sept. 23: high 74, low 37, precip. 0.00
Sept. 24: high 78, low 38, precip. 0.00
Sept. 25: high 82, low 38, precip. 0.00
Sept. 26: high 84, low 42, precip. 0.00
Sept. 27: high 83, low 42, precip. 0.00
Sept. 28: high 84, low 41, precip. trace
Sept. 29: high 74, low 47, precip. trace
Sept. 30: high 66, low 39, precip. 0.00
Oct. 1: high 65, low 36, precip. 0.00
Oct. 2: high 58, low 43, precip. 0.01
Oct. 3: high 72, low 37, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 5.29 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 510, minimum flow 429
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 77 n Low 43
Sunny
Friday
High 75 n Low 42
Mostly sunny
Saturday
High 73 n Low 41
