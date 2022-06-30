June 14 : high 56, low 42, precip. trace

June 15: high 74, low 35, precip. 0.00

June 16: high 86, low 42, precip. 0.00

June 17: high 88, low 48, precip. 0.00

June 18: high 78, low 54, precip. trace

June 19: high 67, low 46, precip. 0.21

June 20: high 62, low 43, precip. trace

June 21: high 74, low 37, precip. 0.00

June 22: high 88, low 48, precip. 0.00

June 23: high 87, low 46, precip. 0.00

June 24: high 79, low 42, precip. 0.00

June 25: high 88, low 45, precip. 0.00

June 26: high 86, low 39, precip. 0.00

June 27: high 93, low 44, precip. 0.00

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.64 inches

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 6,840, minimum flow 2,710

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 83 n Low 52

Sunny

Friday

High 86 n Low 54

Sunny

Saturday

High 87 n Low 56

Sunny

Recommended for you