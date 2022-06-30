June 14 : high 56, low 42, precip. trace
June 15: high 74, low 35, precip. 0.00
June 16: high 86, low 42, precip. 0.00
June 17: high 88, low 48, precip. 0.00
June 18: high 78, low 54, precip. trace
June 19: high 67, low 46, precip. 0.21
June 20: high 62, low 43, precip. trace
June 21: high 74, low 37, precip. 0.00
June 22: high 88, low 48, precip. 0.00
June 23: high 87, low 46, precip. 0.00
June 24: high 79, low 42, precip. 0.00
June 25: high 88, low 45, precip. 0.00
June 26: high 86, low 39, precip. 0.00
June 27: high 93, low 44, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.64 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 6,840, minimum flow 2,710
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 83 n Low 52
Sunny
Friday
High 86 n Low 54
Saturday
High 87 n Low 56
