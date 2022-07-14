June 28 : high 94, low 51, precip. 0.00

June 29: high 84, low 50, precip. 0.00

June 30: high 84, low 44, precip. 0.00

July 1: high 90, low 48, precip. 0.00

July 2: high 87, low 50, precip. trace

July 3: high 81, low 57, precip. 0.19

July 4: high 81, low 55, precip. 0.00

July 5: high 84, low 52, precip. trace

July 6: high 86, low 53, precip. trace

July 7: high 79, low 53, precip. trace

July 8: high 93, low 51, precip. trace

July 9: high 90, low 53, precip. trace

July 10: high 86, low 51, precip. 0.00

July 11: high 89, low 49, precip. 0.00

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.83 inches

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 2,770, minimum flow 1,430

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 91 n Low 58

Chance of thunderstorms

Friday

High 93 n Low 60

Sunny

Saturday

High 95 n Low 62

Sunny

