Feb. 8 high 37, low 5, precip. 0.00
Feb. 9: high 42, low 25, precip. 0.00
Feb. 10: high 51, low 24, precip. 0.00
Feb. 11: high 47, low 19, precip. 0.00
Feb. 12: high 42, low 13, precip. 0.00
Feb. 13: high 44, low 13, precip. 0.00
Feb. 14: high 46, low 20, precip. trace
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.58 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 381, minimum flow 302
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 38 n Low 15
Mostly sunny
Friday
High 42 n Low 17
Sunny
Saturday
High 45 n Low 17
