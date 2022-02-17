Feb. 8 high 37, low 5, precip. 0.00

Feb. 9: high 42, low 25, precip. 0.00

Feb. 10: high 51, low 24, precip. 0.00

Feb. 11: high 47, low 19, precip. 0.00

Feb. 12: high 42, low 13, precip. 0.00

Feb. 13: high 44, low 13, precip. 0.00

Feb. 14: high 46, low 20, precip. trace

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.58 of an inch

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 381, minimum flow 302

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 38 n Low 15

Mostly sunny

Friday

High 42 n Low 17

Sunny

Saturday

High 45 n Low 17

Mostly sunny

