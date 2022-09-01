Aug. 16: high 94, low 52, precip. 0.00
Aug. 17: high 96, low 50, precip. 0.00
Aug. 18: high 98, low 54, precip. 0.00
Aug. 19: high 91, low 55, precip. trace
Aug. 20: high 87, low 56, precip. trace
Aug. 21: high 90, low 53, precip. 0.00
Aug. 22: high 84, low 53, precip. 0.01
Aug. 23: high 89, low 48, precip. 0.00
Aug. 24: high 91, low 52, precip. trace
Aug. 25: high 90, low 54, precip. trace
Aug. 26: high 89, low 52, precip. 0.00
Aug. 27: high 84, low 52, precip. 0.00
Aug. 28: high 85, low 49, precip. 0.00
Aug. 29: high 91, low 47, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.99 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 559, minimum flow 454
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 92 n Low 53
Sunny
Friday
High 95 n Low 57
Saturday
High 97 n Low 58
Hot
