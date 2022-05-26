May 10: high 50, low 25, precip. 0.00
May 11: high 55, low 29, precip. 0.00
May 12: high 55, low 34, precip. trace
May 13: high 55, low 35, precip. trace
May 14: high 64, low 43, precip. 0.00
May 15: high 79, low 37, precip. trace
May 16: high 75, low 48, precip. 0.05
May 17: high 72, low 41, precip. 0.00
May 18: high 69, low 40, precip. trace
May 19: high 57, low 37, precip. trace
May 20: high 58, low 35, precip. trace
May 21: high 49, low 38, precip. 0.04
May 22: high 57, low 36, precip. 0.01
May 23: high 62, low 32, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 2.86 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 2,730, minimum flow 1,240
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 81 n Low 52
Partly sunny
Friday
High 68 n Low 44
40% chance of rain
Saturday
High 60 n Low 39
30% chance of rain
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.