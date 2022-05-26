May 10: high 50, low 25, precip. 0.00

May 11: high 55, low 29, precip. 0.00

May 12: high 55, low 34, precip. trace

May 13: high 55, low 35, precip. trace

May 14: high 64, low 43, precip. 0.00

May 15: high 79, low 37, precip. trace

May 16: high 75, low 48, precip. 0.05

May 17: high 72, low 41, precip. 0.00

May 18: high 69, low 40, precip. trace

May 19: high 57, low 37, precip. trace

May 20: high 58, low 35, precip. trace

May 21: high 49, low 38, precip. 0.04

May 22: high 57, low 36, precip. 0.01

May 23: high 62, low 32, precip. 0.00

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 2.86 inches

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 2,730, minimum flow 1,240

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 81 n Low 52

Partly sunny

Friday

High 68 n Low 44

40% chance of rain

Saturday

High 60 n Low 39

30% chance of rain

