Oct. 19: high 68, low 44, precip. 0.00
Oct. 20: high 62, low 47, precip. 0.00
Oct. 21: high 57, low 43, precip. 0.00
Oct. 22: high 42, low 29, precip. 0.00
Oct. 23: high 51, low 16, precip. 0.00
Oct. 24: high 51, low 21, precip. 0.00
Oct. 25: high 29, low 12, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 6.67 inches
Salmon River
USGS 13296500 below the Yankee Fork
Oct. 19-Oct. 25: max. flow 496, min. flow 441
Forecast
Wednesday
High 60 n Low 25 Sunny
Thursday
High 63 n Low 26 Sunny
Friday
High 64 n Low 29 Sunny