Jan. 25: high 33, low 5, precip. 0.00
Jan. 26: high 28, low 2, precip. 0.00
Jan. 27: high 25, low -4, precip. 0.00
Jan. 28: high 24, low -5, precip. 0.00
Jan. 29: high 25, low -6, precip. 0.00
Jan. 30: high 25, low -6, precip. 0.00
Jan. 31: high 35, low 7, precip. trace
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.58 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 412, minimum flow 302
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 28 n Low 7
Mostly sunny
Friday
High 34 n Low 13
Saturday
High 36 n Low 10