Jan. 25: high 33, low 5, precip. 0.00

Jan. 26: high 28, low 2, precip. 0.00

Jan. 27: high 25, low -4, precip. 0.00

Jan. 28: high 24, low -5, precip. 0.00

Jan. 29: high 25, low -6, precip. 0.00

Jan. 30: high 25, low -6, precip. 0.00

Jan. 31: high 35, low 7, precip. trace

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.58 of an inch

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 412, minimum flow 302

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High  28 n Low 7

Mostly sunny

Friday

High 34 n Low 13

Mostly sunny

Saturday

High 36 n Low 10

Mostly sunny

