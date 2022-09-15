Aug. 30: high 94, low 47, precip. 0.00
Aug. 31: high 94, low 49, precip. 0.00
Sept. 1: high 93, low 53, precip. 0.00
Sept. 2: high 93, low 47, precip. 0.00
Sept. 3: high 99, low 48, precip. 0.00
Sept. 4: high 97, low 52, precip. 0.00
Sept. 5: high 95, low 49, precip. 0.00
Sept. 6: high 99, low 47, precip. 0.00
Sept. 7: high 97, low 54, precip. 0.00
Sept. 8: high 83, low 51, precip. 0.00
Sept. 9: high 71, low 37, precip. 0.00
Sept. 10: high 77, low 36, precip. 0.00
Sept. 11: high 85, low 39, precip. 0.00
Sept. 12: high 83, low 38, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.99 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 479, minimum flow 404
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 59 n Low 46
Rain
Friday
High 70 n Low 45
30% chance of rain
Saturday
High 66 n Low 44
