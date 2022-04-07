March 29: high 53, low 23, precip. 0.00

March 30: high 63, low 24, precip. 0.00

March 31: high 51, low 32, precip. trace

April 1: high 58, low 21, precip. 0.00

April 2: high 54, low 28, precip. 0.00

April 3: high 59, low 22, precip. 0.00

April 4: high 53, low 30, precip. 0.06

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.78 of an inch

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 852, minimum flow 707

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 61 n Low 34

Sunny

Friday

High 69 n Low 35

Chance of rain and snow

Saturday

High 47 n Low 24

20% chance of snow

Recommended for you