March 29: high 53, low 23, precip. 0.00
March 30: high 63, low 24, precip. 0.00
March 31: high 51, low 32, precip. trace
April 1: high 58, low 21, precip. 0.00
April 2: high 54, low 28, precip. 0.00
April 3: high 59, low 22, precip. 0.00
April 4: high 53, low 30, precip. 0.06
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.78 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 852, minimum flow 707
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 61 n Low 34
Sunny
Friday
High 69 n Low 35
Chance of rain and snow
Saturday
High 47 n Low 24
20% chance of snow
