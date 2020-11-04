Oct. 26: high 34, low 6, precip. 0.00
Oct. 27: high 57, low 30, precip. 0.00
Oct. 28: high 63, low 27, precip. 0.00
Oct. 29: high 69, low 31, precip. 0.00
Oct. 30: high 68, low 28, precip. 0.00
Oct. 31: high 56, low 26, precip. 0.00
Nov. 1: high 58, low 24, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 6.67 inches
Salmon River
USGS 13296500 below the Yankee Fork
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: max. flow 505, min. flow 369
Forecast
Wednesday
High 66 n Low 36 Mostly sunny
Thursday
High 68 n Low 37 Chance of rain
Friday
High 58 n Low 27 Chance of rain