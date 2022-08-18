Aug. 2: high 84, low 61, precip. trace
Aug. 3: high 90, low 52, precip. 0.00
Aug. 4: high 92, low 55, precip. 0.00
Aug. 5: high 88, low 58, precip. 0.00
Aug. 6: high 86, low 60, precip. 0.01
Aug. 7: high 89, low 47, precip. 0.00
Aug. 8: high 94, low 48, precip. 0.00
Aug. 9: high 94, low 55, precip. 0.00
Aug. 10: high 84, low 56, precip. 0.10
Aug. 11: high 88, low 55, precip. 0.01
Aug. 12: high 87, low 55, precip. 0.01
Aug. 13: high 94, low 53, precip. 0.00
Aug. 14: high 93, low 53, precip. 0.00
Aug. 15: high 92, low 51, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.98 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 737, minimum flow 527
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 93 n Low 61
Sunny
Friday
High 88 n Low 58
Chance of thunderstorms
Saturday
High 86 n Low 58
