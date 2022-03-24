March 15: high 53, low 31, precip. 0.01
March 16: high 44, low 25, precip. 0.01
March 17: high 51, low 17, precip. 0.00
March 18: high 55, low 30, precip. 0.00
March 19: high 59, low 26, precip. 0.00
March 20: high 43, low 21, precip. 0.01
March 21: high 48, low 21, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.72 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 437, minimum flow 350
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 57 n Low 32
Mostly sunny
Friday
High 61 n Low 37
Saturday
High 63 n Low 39
