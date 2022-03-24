March 15: high 53, low 31, precip. 0.01

March 16: high 44, low 25, precip. 0.01

March 17: high 51, low 17, precip. 0.00

March 18: high 55, low 30, precip. 0.00

March 19: high 59, low 26, precip. 0.00

March 20: high 43, low 21, precip. 0.01

March 21: high 48, low 21, precip. 0.00

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.72 of an inch

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 437, minimum flow 350

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 57 n Low 32

Mostly sunny

Friday

High 61 n Low 37

Mostly sunny

Saturday

High 63 n Low 39

Mostly sunny

