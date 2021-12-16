Weather Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 7: high 48, low 22, precip. 0.00Dec. 8: high 46, low 20, precip. 0.00Dec. 9: high 35, low 14, precip. 0.00 Dec. 10: high 32, low 12, trace precip. Dec. 11 high 38, low 26, precip. 0.00Dec. 12: high 42, low 30, trace precip.Dec. 13: high 40, low 34, trace precip.Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.43 inchesSALMON RIVERUSGS 132965000 below the Yankee Forkmaximum flow 416, minimum flow 312 Three-day forecastThursdayHigh 32 n Low 1420% chance of snowFridayHigh 30 n Low 7Mostly sunnySaturdayHigh 33 n Low 1640% chance of snow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Bingham County Sheriff charged, Sho-Ban tribes call for resignation Bingham County Sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state Rep. Simpson details Snake River dam removal concept HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All-State teams announced Garrison, Elaine Rigby man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for producing child pornography Kinghorn, Sydney Terreton local participates in Las Vegas Tuffest Jr. Rodeo World Championships HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Adolpho, Togiai, Fredericksen moving on Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.