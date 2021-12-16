Dec. 7: high 48, low 22, precip. 0.00

Dec. 8: high 46, low 20, precip. 0.00

Dec. 9: high 35, low 14, precip. 0.00

Dec. 10: high 32, low 12, trace precip. 

Dec. 11 high 38, low 26, precip. 0.00

Dec. 12: high 42, low 30, trace precip.

Dec. 13: high 40, low 34, trace precip.

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.43 inches

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 416, minimum flow 312

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 32 n Low 14

20% chance of snow

Friday

High 30 n Low 7

Mostly sunny

Saturday

High 33 n Low 16

40% chance of snow

