Weather Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Dec. 14: high 39, low 27, precip. 0.01Dec. 15: high 27, low 11, precip. 0.00Dec. 16: high 29, low 13, precip. 0.00 Dec. 17: high 32, low 11, precip. 0.00Dec. 18: high 27, low 10, precip. 0.00Dec. 19: high 34, low 14, precip. 0.08Dec. 20: high 47, low 28, precip. 0.00Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.52 inchesSALMON RIVERUSGS 132965000 below the Yankee Forkmaximum flow 416, minimum flow 400 Three-day forecastThursdayHigh 39 n Low 1830-60% chance snowFridayHigh 31 n Low 1840-50% chance snowSaturdayHigh 32 n Low 1840-50% chance snow