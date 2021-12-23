Dec. 14: high 39, low 27, precip. 0.01

Dec. 15: high 27, low 11, precip. 0.00

Dec. 16: high 29, low 13, precip. 0.00

Dec. 17: high 32, low 11, precip. 0.00

Dec. 18: high 27, low 10, precip. 0.00

Dec. 19: high 34, low 14, precip. 0.08

Dec. 20: high 47, low 28, precip. 0.00

Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.52 inches

SALMON RIVER

USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork

maximum flow 416, minimum flow 400

Three-day forecast

Thursday

High 39 n Low 18

30-60% chance snow

Friday

High 31 n Low 18

40-50% chance snow

Saturday

High 32 n Low 18

40-50% chance snow

Recommended for you