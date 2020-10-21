Oct. 12: high 60, low 44, precip. 0.00
Oct. 13: high 63, low 38, precip. 0.04
Oct. 14: high 53, low 38, precip. 0.00
Oct. 15: high 53, low 32, precip. 0.00
Oct. 16: high 69, low 30, precip. 0.00
Oct. 17: high 65, low 51, precip. 0.00
Oct. 18: high 64, low 46, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 6.67 inches
Salmon River
USGS 13296500 below the Yankee Fork
Oct. 12-Oct. 18: max. flow 732, min. flow 492
Forecast
Wednesday
High 55 n Low 23 High winds
Thursday
High 42 n Low 18 Partly sunny
Friday
High 44 n Low 22 Possible snow