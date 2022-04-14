April 5: high 41, low 23, precip. 0.05
April 6: high 52, low 16, precip. 0.00
April 7: high 66, low 23, precip. 0.00
April 8: high 75, low 30, precip. 0.01
April 9: high 49, low 26, precip. trace
April 10: high 40, low 18, precip. trace
April 11: high 35, low 17, precip. 0.09
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 0.93 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 901, minimum flow 527
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 40 n Low 18
40% chance of snow
Friday
High 43 n Low 24
Mostly sunny
High 49 n Low 27
Snow and rain
