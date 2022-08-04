July 19: high 93, low 45, precip. 0.00
July 20: high 95, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 21: high 95, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 22: high 94, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 23: high 91, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 24: high 89, low 50, precip. 0.00
July 25: high 91, low 53, precip. 0.00
July 26: high 95, low 55, precip. 0.00
July 27: high 95, low 58, precip. 0.00
July 28: high 95, low 58, precip. 0.00
July 29: high 94, low 57, precip. trace
July 30: high 95, low 54, precip. 0.00
July 31: high 95, low 53, precip. trace
Aug. 1: high 95, low 57, precip. 0.01
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.85 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 820, minimum flow 712
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 87 n Low 60
Chance of thunderstorms
Friday
High 87 n Low 55
Chance of rain
Saturday
High 87 n Low 55
