July 12: high 96, low 52, precip. 0.00
July 13: high 93, low 52, precip. 0.00
July 14: high 97, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 15: high 97, low 57, precip. 0.01
July 16: high 96, low 51, precip. 0.00
July 17: high 91, low 55, precip. 0.00
July 18: high 88, low 57, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 4.84 inches
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 1,430, minimum flow 1,050
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 92 n Low 59
Sunny
Friday
High 89 n Low 55
Saturday
High 87 n Low 55
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.