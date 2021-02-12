People can check out the entries in the 2021 Young Artist Show through Feb. 25 at the MadDog Gallery at 632 Main in Challis.
Winners in the Challis Arts Council’s annual show have been chosen, but viewers may still cast their ballots for the people’s choice award. The gallery is open from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The top winners received $50 each.
A photo named “A Mom and Her Son,” taken by William Campbell Lewis, a junior, received the best photograph award.
Katherine Stewart entered a polymer clay piece named “Blitzen” in the three-dimensional category and won that division. Stewart is 20 years old.
The top two-dimensional award went to Valerie Moen for a pencil drawing named “Big Horn.” Moen is a senior.
Receiving honorable mentions were Aedan Baker for an ink drawing named “Victorian Baby Chair,” Dillon Dockery for a mixed media piece named “Deer,” Jaiden Deschand for a ceramic piece named “Armadillo,” Dakota Gipe for a photo named “Mountain,” Dante D’Orazio for a block print named “Violet and Dakota,” Makayla Bruno for a block print named “Red Haze,” Ben Hill for a block print named “Friendly Fox,” Madison Andrews for a mixed media piece named “Sunset,” Logan Bell for a charcoal sketch named “Snowy Day,” and Lewis for a block print named “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright.”
The young artist show is open to people between the ages of 12 and 25.
Younger children between the ages of 3 and 11 have the opportunity to have their artwork showcased at the upcoming Beautiful Dreamer show at the MadDog Gallery. It will be open from March 4-31.
The deadline to enter artwork is Feb. 26. More information about the show can be obtained from Justina Frauenberger at 208-833-7252.