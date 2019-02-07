LaChele Wolfenbarger was chosen 2019 valentine queen for the Challis Beta Phi sorority.
She will be honored at the group's Valentine's Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9.
Wolfenbarger grew up in Challis and graduated from Challis High School. She has been married to James Wolfenbarger since 2008. They have one daughter, Danika, 9. Both Wolfenbargers have worked for Thompson Creek for 14 years.
She has been a member of the Beta Phi sorority for four years and served as vice president for the last two years. Her sorority sisters describe Wolfenbarger as an outstanding member who is willing to help with anything.
Her hobbies include riding razors, camping and spending time with her family.