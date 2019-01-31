Another batch of art from young local artists is on display at MadDog Gallery on Main in Challis through the month of February.
This annual show hosted by Challis Arts Council features the art of Challis students and young adults up to age 25. A panel of local judges had a difficult time picking winners and runners-up in three categories of art last week: 3-D, 2-D and photography. They had to cast two ballots.
Young artists submitted 39 works in drawing, block printing, ceramics photography, metal sculpture and other media.
Winners are Brenna Cutler, sophomore, best in 3-D art for “Flower,” a white and blue ceramic flower, Emma Lloyd, junior, best in 2-D art for “Old Barn” and Brielle Sheppeard, age 22, best in photography for “Pass Creek Berries.”
Runners-up are Autumn Deal, “Unicorn Cup” in 3-D art, Delilah Mulliniks, “Piano Music,” in 2-D art and Brandon Laws, “Johnny Stones,” in photography.
Honorable mentions went to:
n 3-D art: Savannah Moore, “Apollo,” a whimsical ceramic chocolate lab wearing a yellow hat; and Ross Sheppeard, “Horseshoe Flowers,” a metal sculpture.
n 2-D art: Brenna Cutler, “Demons in Me”; Jaylyn VanSchoiack, “Peace Rose”; Parker Banks, “Venom”; Jessa Hunt, “Sunset”; and Mia Strand, “Howl.”
n Photography: Virginia Maxwell, “Angel Eyes”; Johnny Gilbert, “Baby Blue”; Jazmine Rivera, “Beautiful Day”; Loegin Bailey, “Nature Sign”; and Maddi Dawn, “Mountain Lake.”