Challis High School students Leo Nelson, Zoe D’Orazio and Valerie Moen expressed themselves and won recognition in the Young Artists Show at the MadDog Gallery last week.
Freshman Nelson won best two-dimensional with his spray-painted piece “Deep Space.” Senior D’Orazio took home best three-dimensional with a ceramic and wood quartet she named “Big Hill” and sophomore Moen earned best photography with “Bird on a Wire.”
Honorable mentions went to many more students. Sophomore Delilah Mulliniks and freshman Tristan Nutt-Grade were recognized for their ink paintings “A Night on the River” and “The Scream.”
Mulliniks also received an honorable mention for her photograph “Autumn.” Other honorable mentions went to junior Johnny Gilbert for “Who’s That” and seventh-grader Parker Banks for “Itsy-Bitsy Arch.” Banks also received praise for his wooden “SpongeBob Egg” and his watercolor “Delicate Arch.”
Moen’s and junior Brenna Cutler’s block prints, “I Wonder” and “Eclipse,” were also honored.
Junior April Gohn’s charcoal drawing “Two Minute Drawing” and Riley Savage’s block painting “Willie” received honorable mentions.
The show can be seen at the MadDog Gallery through March 12.