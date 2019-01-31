HUB is new Box Tops drop-off site
People can now drop off the Box Tops for Education pieces at the HUB in Challis.
HUB volunteers will take the tops to Challis Elementary School in time for the school to participate in the twice-yearly distribution. Checks are mailed to the school in December and April. Box Tops must be submitted by the end of February for the April check.
Box Tops for Education can be found on hundreds of products. Participating companies pay 10 cents per box top to schools in the program. Elementary school booster club members help supplement programs not covered by the local school budget. Box Tops is one of the ways boosters support the local schools.
Stanley student on MSU honor roll
Allie Dixon of Stanley is listed on the dean's list at Montana State University for the 2018 fall semester.
In order to be on the dean's list, a student must complete at least 12 credits and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Masons plan ladies' table lodge
A table lodge for ladies is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Y-Inn, hosted by the Challis Lodge No. 92 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Idaho.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner, ordered off the menu, at about 6 p.m., according to Mason Doug Hammond.
Eastern Star members, Masons -- past, present and future -- and anyone interested in Masonry may attend.
For information and to RSVP, contact Hammond or Ken Miller.
Local students on ISU dean's list
Idaho State University has released the 2018 fall semester dean's list, recognizing the academic accomplishments of undergraduate students.
To earn a spot on the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits and earn a GPA of at least 3.5.
Area students on the list include Jason Burnett of Mackay; Trevor Berrett of Moore; Morgan Smith, Thomas Reid, Carli Smith and Caleb Sager, all of Salmon; Cena McAffee of Howe; and Dalyn Blatter, Barry Dunn, Bailee Waymire, Kalie Giles, Mariah Ruth and Matthew Langseth, all of Arco.
Ice skating slows down
Friday afternoon ice skating parties, hosted by Masons and Eastern Star members, have been discontinued, Mason Doug Hammond said, until more interest is shown. The groups are willing to host parties, if anyone wants to schedule one.
Volunteers will continue to add water to the rink, he said. Volunteers are always needed to help clean debris off the ice.