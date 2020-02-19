Free movie for kids Feb. 29Children age 4 and older can attend a free showing of Leap! at the Challis Library on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The movie runs from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Parents may drop their kids off for the movie, they don’t need to stick around.
Leap! was chosen to celebrate leap day in this leap year.
Blood drives set in SalmonPeople can donate blood at Red Cross blood drives scheduled next week in Salmon.
Drives are scheduled from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Salmon City Center at 200 Main St. A drive at Salmon High School is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Donors must 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be generally in good health.
Scholarship donation receivedMary Adcox donated to the Roy Chivers Scholarship Fund of the Challis school district.