Car wash helps teens attend conference
A car wash and bake sale begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the parking lot at Lambs Market with proceeds helping send seven Custer County students to a drug-free youth summit in Coeur d’Alene in June.
The youths will represent the Custer County Coalition, Director Rose Cheff said. The cost for the youths to attend the camp is covered through a grant from East Idaho Public Health, but additional costs for bus travel and motel rooms aren’t part of the grant, she said, so the fundraiser has been scheduled.
Donors honor Frenchie Combs
Donations in memory of Frenchie Combs were made to the Clayton Historical Association by Martha Berry, Wayne and Cora Lee Bricker, Jim and Barb Tierney, Jim and Della Pratt, Phil and Mary Helsley, James L. Sallee, Wayne and Melodie Baker, Cheryl Kalenik, Erica Miller and Mike and Janet Ellenberger.
Lewis-Clark State College students honored
Students from Challis, Mackay and Salmon made the spring semester honor rolls at Lewis-Clark State College.
Jordyn Marcroft of Mackay and Julian V. Pacheco of Salmon earned spots on the president’s list. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 3.75 GPA on at least 12 graded credits.
Kacie Hewitt of Challis and Eric Tarkalson of Salmon made the dean’s list. Dean’s list students must earn a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749 on a minimum of 12 credits.
Historical society receives donations
Norman and Nikki Doll made a donation to the North Custer Historical Society in memory of Myra Strickler.
Other donations to the historical society came from the HUB, Ronnie and Wendy Catherman, Linda Curtis, D&L Construction, John and Charlotte Miller and Will and Myla Naillon.
GT Club takes summer break
Peggy Parks hosted the GT Club’s May 23 summer potluck.
Guests were members of the Jinx Club, Linda Curtis and Madge Yacomella.
Pinochle was played after lunch with Zella Cutler winning high, Aileen Chivers coming in second and Jo Lowman scoring low. Debra Dikeman won the traveling prize, and bingos were won by Pat Clutis and Yacomella.
The club is on recess until next September.
Donation made to schools
The Challis school district received a donation from Gary and Sue Piva to the Marion Piva Memorial Scholarship fund.