Challis health fair canceledDue to concerns associated with the novel coronavirus in Idaho, the Challis health fair has been canceled. It had been scheduled for May 2.
Kate Taylor, with the Challis Area Health Center, said the clinic’s staff is aware of the necessity of the fair. Plans call for holding a health fair at some point in the future, once it’s safe for people to congregate and travel again, she said.
Donations made to scholarship fundsWay Out West Realty and Sande K. Hill each honored Garth Chivers by donating in his memory to the general scholarship fund of the Challis school district.
Greg Mann donated to the Roy Chivers Memorial Fund of the school district, in memory of Garth Chivers and Marilyn Leuzinger.
EMTs receive donationsPat Hawkins made a donation to the Challis EMTs in memory of Garth Chivers and Dennis Savage.