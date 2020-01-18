Jinx Club holds tea party for new yearMembers of the Jinx Club had their annual tea party for their New Year’s party on Jan. 2. Mary Skeen hosted.
Traveling prize for having the most pinochles was won by Zella Cutler. High score went to Cheryl Cutler, second high to Hazel Crane and Linda Zollinger won the other prize.
Skeen, Kathy Plummer and Pat Clutis won at bingo.
Cheryl Cutler hosts the next meeting on Jan. 16.
Blood drive scheduled in Mackay on Jan. 21People can donate blood at an American Red Cross blood drive in Mackay.
The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Mackay High School.
Red Cross officials are asking the public to kick off 2020 by donating blood to help address critical shortages after the holidays. Fewer blood drives are conducted at Christmas and New Year’s, meaning blood bank supplies shrink.
Donors may schedule appointments in advance by using the Red Cross blood donor app, going online to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Mackay student earns honor roll spotKindra Johnson of Mackay was among the 1,978 students on the president’s list honor roll for the 2019 fall semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.9 while taking a minimum of 15 credits to be on the president’s list.
School acknowledges scholarship donationSteve and Debbie Chivers and family donated to the Roy Chivers Scholarship at the Challis school district. The donation was in honor of Aileen Chivers’ birthday.