EMTs receive donation
Ethel Connors honored Mary Chapman by making a donation in Chapman's name to the Challis volunteer EMTs.
Donations made to Challis schools
Greg Mann donated to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Charles Pfeiffer.
Wayne and Cora Lee Bricker donated to the Bob Williams Scholarship in memory of Tom Pettit. The Brickers also donated to the Challis School District Scholarship Fund in memory of Garth Chivers.
Thompson Creek Mine donated to the Thompson Creek Mine Scholarship Fund.
Stephen and Debie Chivers donated to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Garth Chivers.