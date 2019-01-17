GT Club winners announced
Pat Clutis hosted the Jan. 10 meeting of the GT Club at the Challis senior center.
Pinochle winners were Cheryl Cutler, high; Betty Corrigan, second high; and Kathy Plummer, low. Hazel Crane and Jo Lowman won at bingo.
Guests were Plummer, Crane, Linda Curtis, Cutler and Mary Skeen.
The club meets next on Jan. 24 at the senior center with Corrigan as hostess.
Clayton Historical Association chooses officers
Myron Combs was elected president of the Clayton Historical Association at its Jan. 8 meeting.
The 14 members at the meeting chose Cheryl Baker as vice president. Chris Wagoner and Cyndi Braden were elected co-secretary-treasurers.
Association members agreed to sponsor a scholarship this spring for a graduating high school senior. Information about the scholarship will be provided to the school counselor.
May 18 was chosen for this year’s clean-up day. It’s the weekend before the museum opens for the summer season, which occurs every Memorial Day weekend.