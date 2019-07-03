Challis student on WSU honor roll
Will Millick of Challis earned a spot on the president’s honor roll at Washington State University in Pullman for the spring semester.
The list recognizes students who stand above the rest with excellent academic performance. To be on the list, students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours and earn a grade point average of 3.75 or a 3.5 GPA on 15 hours of graded work.
Stanley receives achievement award
The city of Stanley received a city achievement award in the parks and recreation category from the Association of Idaho Cities.
The award recognizes the work of cities that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery.
The award was given for Stanley’s Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve project. Stanley officials worked with officials from Ketchum, Sun Valley, the Forest Service and Blaine County to establish the first Dark Sky Reserve in the United States. It protects views of the night sky on 900,000 acres.
Anderson graduates from George Fox U
Jazmine Anderson of Challis received a diploma from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, this spring.
Anderson earned a bachelor of arts in English. She was one of 549 undergraduates who earned their diplomas at the end of the spring semester, along with another 381 students who were awarded master’s degrees or doctorates.
Anderson was also on the dean’s list for the spring semester. To earn a spot on the list, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 on 12 or more credit hours of graded work.
Locals on U of I dean’s list
Eight area students qualified for the dean’s list at the University of Idaho in the spring semester.
They were among 2,400 students on the dean’s list. To be on the list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Students who earned a spot are Nancy Anderson of Carmen; Kylan Kikuyama and Morgan Hughes of Challis; Jace Jernberg of Clayton; and Allison Curet, Ammon Tolman, Connor Swersey and Kaylaa Gutman, all of Salmon.