Challis school seeks cash for iPads
Cash donations to purchase iPads for Challis Elementary School students are being sought by school officials.
People can donate to the project by sending a check, made out to Challis Elementary School, to P.O. Box 304, Challis, ID 83226.
Challis schools receive donations
The Challis school district received a donation from Chondo Martial Arts Academy to the Challis Elementary snack fund.
The school district also received donations from the Stenersen family to the Challis School District Scholarship fund in memory of Sue Tappan and from Nothing But Love, Sawtooth Valley Gathering.
Jinx Club sets Oct. 3 meeting
Members of the Jinx Club were hosted by Frances Tupper at their Sept. 19 gathering.
Her guests were Sharon Hamilton and Janett Bailey.
Winning low was Hazel Crane. High went to Bailey and second high to Kathy Plummer. Hamilton and Mary Skeen were bingo winners.
Zella Cutler hosts the group’s Oct. 3 meeting at 1 p.m. at the Challis senior center.
Donation given to Challis cemetery
The Challis Cemetery District received a donation in memory of Stew Swigert from Michael Fuller.