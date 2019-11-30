Card clubs hold holiday event Members of the Jinx Pinochle Club and the GT Pinochle Club joined together for a Thanksgiving potluck and to play cards on Nov. 21.
Guests were Cheryl Baker, Jackie Ingram, Dolores Ivie, Evelyn Strand, Zelda Corrigan, Betty Horn and Martha Berry.
Zelda Corrigan won high for the day with Sandi Griggs coming in second high. Jackie Ingram, Linda Dickison, Janett Bailey and Martha Berry won bingos.
The Jinx Club’s next meeting is set for Dec. 5 with Kathy Plummer as hostess.
The GT Club will gather once in December when they host the Jinx Club at the Christmas potluck on Dec. 12. Lunch will be held at noon at the Challis senior center. The clubs will furnish meat. Members and guests are asked to bring a side dish, rolls or dessert.
Ambulance service receives donationNorman and Nikki Doll made a donation to the Challis volunteer ambulance service.