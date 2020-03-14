Area students on ISU dean’s listsSeveral area students are listed on the 2019 fall semester dean’s lists at Idaho State University.
Business students must complete a minimum of 12 credits and a 3.5 grade point average to be on the list. Students in technology programs must have a 3.75 GPA and the minimum GPA for all other colleges is 3.66, while completing 12 credits.
Students on the list include Ronald Rembelski and Ashley Lanier of Challis; William Lambson and Tianna Carlson of Mackay; Heidi Tessmer and Brant Reynolds of Arco; Bailey Hilton, Reegan LaMoure, Peyton Mark, Morgan Myler, Jill Edwards and Ashley Tarkalson of Salmon; Cena McAffee of Howe and Isaac Matson of Leadore.
EMTs receive donationRonnie and Wenda Catherman made a donation to the Challis volunteer EMTs.
GT Club members play cardsPeggy Parks hosted the GT Club on Feb. 27 with Madge Yacomella, Hazel Crane, Martha Berry and Linda Curtis as her special guests.
Winning high at pinochle was Yacomella with Curtis scoring low. Crane came in second and also won the traveling prize. Debra Dikeman and Berry won bingos.
Pat Clutis will host the next meeting at the senior center March 12.