GT Club meets April 11
Nell Hughes hosts the April 11 GT Club meeting at the Challis senior center.
Debra Dikeman hosted the GT Club's March 28 meeting. Her guest was Betty Horn.
Peggy Parks won high at pinochle, Betty Corrigan was second and Horn scored low. Jo Lowman won the traveling prize. Ellie Corrigan and Linda Dickinson won at bingo.
Jinx Club to meet April 18
Cheryl Cutler hosted Jinx Club on April 4. Her guests were Janett Bailey and Leslie Levendofske.
High for the afternoon was Bailey. Second high went to Linda Zollinger. Bingos were won by Karen Skeen and Pat Clutis. Traveling prize went to Bailey.
The club meets again on April 18 at the Challis senior center.
EMTs receive donation
Personal Sportswear owners Bert and Betsy Doughty made a donation to the Challis volunteer EMT unit in memory of Ruby McGowan, Frenchie Combs, Ann Bresson and Ethel Peck.