Jinx Club sets Sept. 5 card games
Sandy Johnson hosted the Aug. 15 session of the Jinx Club. Her guests were Janett Bailey and Martha Berry.
Taking high for the afternoon was Aileen Chivers and second high went to Nel Hughes. Bingo winners were Pat Clutis and Karen Skeen. Traveling went to Bailey.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Challis senior center.
School district receives donations
The Challis school district received a donation from Margaret Stenersen to the Jim Piva Memorial Scholarship fund in memory of Becky Bradshaw and Lena Bradshaw.
The Margaret Stenersen family also donated to the Challis School District Scholarship fund in memory of Stewart Swigert and Scott Tappan.
The district also received a donation to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship fund from Greg Mann, CPA, in memory of Stewart Swigert.
Donation given to Challis EMTs
The Challis volunteer EMT unit received donations from Pat Hawkins in memory of Stew Swigert, from Tom Thurber in memory of Stew Swigert and from Jim and Barbara Tierney in memory of Stew Swigert and Sue Tappan.