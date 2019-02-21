GT Club meets next week
Betty Corrigan hosted the GT Club’s Feb. 14 meeting.
Guests were Kathy Plummer, Linda Curtis, Zelda Corrigan, Zella Cutler, Myrna Lamb and Melissa DuBois.
Pat Clutis won high at pinochle and Peggy Parks was second high. Bingo winners were Cutler, Corrigan and Curtis. Lamb won the traveling prize.
Ellie Corrigan is hostess for the next meeting, set for Feb. 28 at the senior center.
School district receives donations
The Challis school district received a donation from Idaho Beta Phi to the Challis Elementary School snack fund.
The school district received two other donations.
One was made by C. Michael Baker to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship fund. And, Lowry Trucking donated to the Jefferey Lee Memorial Scholarship fund.
Cold weather keeps skating pond in good shape
Challis Mason and volunteer firefighter Doug Hammond reports he recently cleaned the snow off the ice skating pond in Challis and the ice was in pretty good shape.
Since temperatures are expected to stay cold, he expects to pour another layer of water on the ice this week to make it smoother.
Hammond reminds skaters that they can help keep the pond in good condition by picking up sticks, rocks or trash and and using the scrapers stored at the rink to push snow off the ice.
“It usually takes more time to clean the ice than to add water,” he said.