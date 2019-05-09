Cheryl Philps travels, visits family members
Cheryl Philps has enjoyed spending time with various family members.
She spent three days in Salt Lake City at the home of her daughter Katina Anthony, husband Chris and children, Daniel and Kathryn. On Friday, they attended the graduation of her granddaughter Kelly Watkins from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. Following the convocation, they attended a picnic lunch honoring Kelly hosted by Kelly’s mom, Amber Harden, husband Nathan and daughter Faith. A good time was had visiting and meeting Kelly’s roommate and her family.
Cheryl returned home the next day.
The following Saturday, Cheryl, her sister Irene Lambert from Idaho Falls, and Cheryl’s daughter Amber Harden drove to Boise. On the drive there, they saw lots of wildlife, including bighorn sheep. In Boise, they attended the birthday luncheon and party honoring Cheryl and Irene’s aunt Myrle Tippetts, who turned 100 a few days earlier.
They enjoyed visiting with cousins and various other relatives they hadn’t seen in years.
Guitar concert set in Challis
Sergio and the Cremonatones are scheduled to perform in Challis on Thursday, May 16
The Challis Arts Council hosts the 7 p.m. show at the Y-Inn lounge. This musical event features guitarists Sergio Webb, Rob Matson and Joel Kaserman, all Famous Motel Cowboys. Tickets available at MadDog Gallery, 208-879-2745.
Salmon youth receives state fair scholarship
Salmon High School senior Katarina Whitson is one of six Idaho high school students who received a $1,000 scholarship from the Eastern Idaho State Fair and Butler Amusement.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on their experience in FFA or 4-H, their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need.