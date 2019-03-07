2 locals graduate from U of Idaho
Two Custer County students were among the 587 students who graduated from the University of Idaho at the end of the fall 2018 semester.
William Knox of Challis received a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and political science.
Jessey Morgan of Mackay earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural systems management.
Fire department receives donations
The Challis Fire Department received donations from Idaho Beta Phi and the Tea Cup Cafe and Bakery.
Donations made to school district
The Challis school district received a donation from the Little Vikings Booster Club to Challis Elementary School to buy a movie license.
A donation of supplies for the school district was made by Ronald and Muriel Rembelski.
Several donations to school district scholarship funds were made. Mary Adcox donated to the Roy Chivers scholarship fund. Glen Davis, Jeanette Whorley and Darlene Blair all donated to the Frances Stark memorial scholarship fund. Ronnie and Wenda Catherman donated to the Challis School District general scholarship fund.
GT Club meets March 14
Ellie Corrigan hosted the GT Club’s Feb. 28 gathering.
Guests were Linda Curtis, Sharon Hamilton, Melissa DuBois and Carolyn Naillon.
Pat Clutis won high at pinochle and Curtis was second high. Debra Dikeman won the traveling prize. Naillon won bingo.
The group next meets March 14 at the Challis senior center with Linda Dickinson hosting.