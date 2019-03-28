Clayton Museum receives donation
A donation was made to the Clayton Museum by Jim and Barbara Tierney in memory of Frenchie Combs.
Jinx Club celebrates Easter early
Linda Dickinson hosted Jinx Club with a fun Easter theme.
Her guests were Evelyn Strand, Betty Horn and Linda Zollinger.
Kathy Plummer took high, Aileen Chivers was second high. Karen Skeen won the traveling prize and Hazel Crane received the surprise prize. Bingos were won by Pat Clutis, Horn and Nell Hughes.
Cheryl Cutler hosts the April 4 gathering of the club.
School district receives donation
The Challis school district received donations from The HUB and from Jim VanArk and Patricia Weber to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship fund.