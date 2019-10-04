Russ Smith installed as Idaho Masons officer
Russ Smith of Arco was installed as senior grand warden of the Grand Lodge A.F. and A.M. of Idaho at a Sept. 20 installation ceremony in Idaho Falls.
Smith is on track to be grand master of the Masons of Idaho in three years. His brother is Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith. Their father, Wiley Smith, is a former past grand master of Idaho Masons.
GT Club plays cards
Helen Malone hosted the GT Club Sept. 26 with Betty Horn and Fran Tupper as her special guests.
Pat Clutis won high at pinochle with Betty Corrigan coming in second and Horn scoring low. Ellie Corrigan won the traveling prize and Peggy Parks and Nell Hughes won bingos.
Clutis hosts the next club at the Challis senior center Oct. 10.
Challis seniors plan fundraiser
Once again the Challis Senior Citizens are holding a dinner, auction and dance to raise money for the senior center.
This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Challis Legion Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served until the auction begins around 7:15 p.m. JR Baker conducts the auction. People can bid on items in the silent auction from the time the doors open until the live auction begins. The Howard Cutler Band plays dance music after the auction ends. The American Legion will have the bar open.
Items are coming in for the auction but seniors are still soliciting donations of new or gently used items. People may call the senior center at 208-879-6338 to arrange to have donations picked up, or people can drop items off any Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Donations of baked goods for the dinner are needed.